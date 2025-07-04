ENG Vs IND: Records Galore By Shubman Gill During His 269-Run Marathon Innings In The Edgbaston Test

Shubman Gill's stellar knock of 269 in the Edgbaston Test highlighted his form and composure as captain. With this innings, he etched his name in the record books and continued to impress with his growing stature in red-ball cricket.

Team India skipper Shubman Gill lit the Edgbaston with his maiden double century in the format in the first innings of the second Test against England in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3.

Shubman Gill played a marathon innings of 269 off 387 balls, including 30 fours and 3 sixes, to take Team India past the 550-run mark in the first innings. Gill resumed his batting on Day 2 with an overnight score of 114 off 216 balls and steadily built on it with his controlled aggression and flawless shot selection. Gill's knock helped India post a total of 587 in 151 overs.

During his 269-run marathon innings, Shubman Gill shattered several records to enter the history books. Let's take a look at the milestones achieved by the Indian skipper.

With his brilliant marathon 269-run innings, Shubman Gill has shattered Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual score as India's Test captain. Kohli scored an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune in October 2019. After crossing Kohli's 254-run mark, Shubman Gill now holds the Indian record for the highest individual score as a captain.

Following his maiden Test double century, Shubman Gill has joined Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list. Gill became the third Indian batter after Dravid and Gavaskar to score a double century in England. Gavaskar scored a fine 221 in 1979, and Dravid scored 217 in 2002, both at the Oval. Again, 23 years later, another Indian batter in Shubman Gill, scored a Test double ton in England.

With his 269-run innings, Shubman Gill has shattered Sunil Gavaskar's Indian record of 46 years. Gill has surpassed Gavaskar's record for the highest Test individual score by an Indian batter in England. Sunil Gavaskar's 221 has finally been eclipsed, with Shubman Gill now holding the record for the highest individual Test score by an Indian batter on English soil.

Shubman Gill not only became the third Indian batter to score a Test double century in England, but also shattered Mohammed Azharuddin as an Indian captain in England. Azharuddin scored 179 against England in Manchester in 1990. Now, Gill holds the record for the highest individual Test score as an Indian captain in captain with his phenomenal 269–run knock at Edgbaston.

Haq, or Misbah Haq, managed to score a Test double century while leading the side in SENA countries. Shubman Gill's 269 at Edgbaston now stands as the highest by an Asian captain in SENA nations. With a double century in Test cricket, Shubman Gill now has double centuries in Tests and ODIs. He has joined Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and Virender Sehwag in the elite list of Indian batters to have scored double centuries in both Test and ODI formats, highlighting his versatility and dominance across formats. Shubman Gill scripted another historic feat during his marathon 269-run innings in the Edgbaston Test. At the age of 25 and 298 balls, Gill became the second youngest Indian captain to score a Test double century. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi holds the record as the youngest Indian captain to score a Test double century, having achieved the feat at the age of 23 years and 39 days against England in Delhi in 1964.

With his maiden Test double century, Shubman Gill became the first Asian captain to achieve this historic feat in the SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). No other Asian captains, including the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Inzamam