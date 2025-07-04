Jota's Last Ever Goal Was A Derby Winner For Liverpool And It Showcases His Immense Talent (WATCH)

The football world is in mourning following the tragic death of Diogo Jota, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 28 in a car accident in Zamora, Spain. The Portuguese forward's last goal for Liverpool, a match-winning strike against Everton in the Merseyside derby, now holds significance more than it already has.

Fitting farewell goal

Jota's final goal for the Reds, a trademark finish that secured a 1-0 victory at Anfield, perfectly shows his qualities as a player. The decisive moment arrived in the 57th minute of the high-stakes Premier League clash. Jota expertly latched onto a loose ball inside the box and unleashed a powerful shot past Jordan Pickford. It wasn't just any goal; it was a derby winner, scored in front of the Kop, and secured crucial points for Liverpool's campaign.

This was Diogo Jota's last ever goal - Beautiful feet and a trademark finish. He was a husband, son, brother and father first. But after all that - a very talented footballer. ❤️📹 @LFC twitter/Yi8wSJK7jb

Clutch performer

Renowned for his intelligent positioning and clinical finishing, Jota consistently delivered in high-pressure situations. His goal against Everton served as a powerful reminder of his invaluable ability to perform when it mattered most. The joyous eruption from the Anfield crowd that night now resonates with a profound sense of loss.

Since his arrival in 2020, Jota has immensely contributed to Liverpool. He has scored 47 Premier League goals since the 2020/21 season. Through countless match-winning performances and an unyielding attitude, he became an adored figure among fans.