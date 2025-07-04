Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jota's Last Ever Goal Was A Derby Winner For Liverpool And It Showcases His Immense Talent (WATCH)

2025-07-04 12:04:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The football world is in mourning following the tragic death of Diogo Jota, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 28 in a car accident in Zamora, Spain. The Portuguese forward's last goal for Liverpool, a match-winning strike against Everton in the Merseyside derby, now holds significance more than it already has.

Fitting farewell goal

Jota's final goal for the Reds, a trademark finish that secured a 1-0 victory at Anfield, perfectly shows his qualities as a player. The decisive moment arrived in the 57th minute of the high-stakes Premier League clash. Jota expertly latched onto a loose ball inside the box and unleashed a powerful shot past Jordan Pickford. It wasn't just any goal; it was a derby winner, scored in front of the Kop, and secured crucial points for Liverpool's campaign.

 

This was Diogo Jota's last ever goal - Beautiful feet and a trademark finish. He was a husband, son, brother and father first. But after all that - a very talented footballer. ❤️📹 @LFC twitter/Yi8wSJK7jb

- Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 3, 2025

 

Clutch performer

Renowned for his intelligent positioning and clinical finishing, Jota consistently delivered in high-pressure situations. His goal against Everton served as a powerful reminder of his invaluable ability to perform when it mattered most. The joyous eruption from the Anfield crowd that night now resonates with a profound sense of loss.

Since his arrival in 2020, Jota has immensely contributed to Liverpool. He has scored 47 Premier League goals since the 2020/21 season. Through countless match-winning performances and an unyielding attitude, he became an adored figure among fans.

