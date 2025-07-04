How Soon Will You Get Your ITR Refund? Avoid THIS Common Mistake

The income tax return filing deadline has been extended to September 15, 2025. Refunds are typically processed within 10 days, but delays can occur. Learn how to expedite your refund.

The ITR filing process has begun. The deadline has been extended from July 31 to September 15, 2025. If you miss the deadline, you can file your ITR with penalties and interest until December 31, 2025.

A large number of returns are being filed. According to the Income Tax Department, over 7,518,450 ITRs have been filed as of July 1, and 7,111,836 returns have been verified. After filing their income tax returns, taxpayers eagerly await their refunds. The question arises: how long does it take for the refund to arrive?

How long does it take to get a refund? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that with the automation and process improvements in the Income Tax Department, refunds are now being issued within 10 days.

However, the timeframe for receiving a refund can vary. In some cases, it's processed within a few days, while in others, it takes weeks. What causes refund delays? Refunds cannot be issued without e-verification of the ITR. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, refunds may be delayed.

If TDS details do not match Form 26AS (Tax Credit Statement), the return may be held up for review. Errors in bank statements, such as incorrect account numbers or IFSC codes, can also cause delays. Not responding to notices or emails from the department can further prolong the process.

Therefore, simply filing the ITR is not enough; e-verification is also essential. This can be easily done through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, and other digital methods.