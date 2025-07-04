Bengaluru: Daughter Of Murdered Ex-Karnataka DGP Vandalises Milk Booth
Bengaluru: Kritika, daughter of retired Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, is at the centre of a controversies after allegedly vandalising a Nandini Parlour and assaulting its owner on Monday evening.
According to police, Kritika visited the Nandini Parlour next to her residence and stood silently outside, staring at the shop owner. When the owner, Swami, asked,“What happened, madam?”, she reportedly became agitated, entered the shop, broke several bottles and other items, and physically assaulted him when he attempted to stop her.
Shop owner files complaint, says losses incurred
Parlour owner Swami told reporters,“Kritika had been visiting our parlour for several days to have tea. I didn't know she was the daughter of the recently murdered DGP Om Prakash. I've suffered a loss of around ₹7,000–₹8,000 due to the damage she caused.”
Swami closed the shop and approached the police to lodge a complaint. By the time officers arrived, Kritika had returned to her home.
Family tragedy may have triggered emotional distress
Initial investigations suggest that Kritika may be suffering from mental stress following traumatic events in her family. Her mother is currently in jail, accused of murdering Om Prakash. Other family members, including her brother and sister-in-law, have reportedly moved away, and Kritika is now living alone.
Police investigating, taking matter seriously
Police have begun collecting evidence and are treating the case with seriousness. They are speaking with witnesses and reviewing details to determine appropriate next steps.
