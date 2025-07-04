403
Thug Life On OTT: Prime Video Or Netflix? When And Where You Can Watch Kamal Haasan's Action Movie
Superstar Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam's Thug Life marked a long-awaited reunion, but the film failed at the box office. Now, it's set for an OTT release soon. Details here.Superstar Kamal Haasan and legendary director Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life', their first collaboration in 38 years, hit theaters on June 5th. The film, released amidst huge expectations, bombed at the box office, becoming one of Kamal Haasan's biggest flops and leading to criticism of Mani Ratnam's direction.Following its theatrical flop, the film has been brought to OTT platforms within a month. It's currently streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.Pre-release buzz was high due to the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam combo, AR Rahman's music, and the star cast, including Simbu. However, negative reviews and mixed responses led to a disappointing box office performance. It remains to be seen how the film will fare on OTT. Raj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies produced the film.An interesting aspect of the OTT release has emerged. Reportedly, an 8-week gap is mandated between theatrical and OTT releases. Since 'Thug Life' arrived on OTT in just four weeks, the producers reportedly face a 25 lakh penalty. Netflix initially offered 135 crores for digital rights, but the deal was reportedly finalized at 110 crores.The film, starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and others, was directed by Mani Ratnam with music by AR Rahman. Made on a budget exceeding 250 crores, it only collected 90 crores at the box office, highlighting its disastrous performance.
