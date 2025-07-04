Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-579 July 5 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-579 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-579 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-579 on July 5:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PG 324114

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PA 324114

PB 324114

PC 324114

PD 324114

PE 324114

PF 324114

PH 324114

PJ 324114

PK 324114

PL 324114

PM 324114

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PM 209884

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PG 396640

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0966 0973 1269 1321 1345 1912 2112 2115 2244 3130 3223 4194 4569 4714 5160 6037 6055 6548 7795 9089

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6156 6638 7271 8101 8600 9554

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0066 0223 1081 1632 1642 1728 2217 2371 3233 3760 4940 5035 5292 5482 5904 6114 6378 6440 6514 6804 6864 7226 7504 7824 7856 7915 8015 8974 9013 9204

7th Prize: Rs 500

9754 7733 3537 1209 6281 5955 8129 4753 6747 5821 3446 3207 4136 5790 9594 8311 7786 9219 0867 6501 4500 8226 4720 6391 6405 2794 5809 1927 5434 4211 2370 1162 1646 9538 7558 7922 9766 0199 5312 0289 4699 0773 5755 0915 9220 6845 1854 0217 3448 6221 6407 2334 7404 3703 9249 6268 9879 4575 4480 9095 3636 6257 9897 5305 0963 7147 1997 8650 2943 7447 1157 2601 8254 8264 5529 5577...

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.