'Ramayana' Part 1: Check Out Cast Of Nitesh Tiwar's Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor
Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana's first look is out and trending! Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part film's initial installment features a stellar cast
The ₹835 crore Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, will be released in two parts, featuring around 20 stars. Part 1 showcases 9 key actors. Let's find out who they are
1. Ranbir Kapoor leads as Ram, stepping outside his usual romantic and action roles for this epic portrayal.2. South Indian star Sai Pallavi plays Sita, known for her impactful performances, in this highly anticipated film.3. TV actor Ravi Dubey joins the cast as Lakshman, Ram's younger brother, recently wrapping up filming for Part 1 with Ranbir Kapoor.4. South superstar Yash takes on the powerful role of Ravana, reportedly also investing in the film, adding to his KGF fame.5. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, adding to his current buzz with Border 2 and Lahore 1947.6. Arun Govil, the original Ram, returns as King Dashrath, Ram's father, in this new adaptation.7. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, marking her return after a hiatus, also set to appear in Welcome 3.8. Indira Krishnan portrays Kaushalya, Ram's mother, balancing film and TV projects.9. Rakul Preet Singh joins as Shurpanakha, actively working in both South Indian and Bollywood films.
