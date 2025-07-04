Jos Buttler To Joe Root: Check Out Girlfriends/Wives Of English Cricketers
Beautiful wives of England cricket players: Many star players of the England cricket team are married, and many are in relationships. Let's learn some interesting facts about their partners
England captain Jos Buttler's wife is Louise Webber. She's a Pilates trainer who helps women with their health and fitness.
Ben Duckett married British model Peggy Ogborn in 2018. They recently welcomed a baby girl. His wife is very glamorous.
Joe Root married Carrie Cotterell in 2018. She was a manager at a bar in Headingley, where they first met. They dated and are now parents to two children.
England player Harry Brook is in a relationship with Lucy Lyles. They haven't married but live together.
England player Phil Salt has been in a relationship with Abby McLellan since 2020. She works as a freelance virtual assistant and is active on social media.
Jamie Smith is in a relationship with Kate Jukes. They recently had a son, Noah Edmund Smith.
Liam Livingstone's partner, Katie Olivia, is a professional dancer and is very beautiful. Liam often shares her photos on social media.
Jofra Archer is dating Druanna Butler from Barbados. They've been seen together several times, though they haven't made their relationship public on social media.
English cricketer Mark Wood's wife, Sarah Lonsdale, works in education and is often seen at cricket grounds supporting Mark.
