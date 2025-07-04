Aramis Group - Half-Yearly Statement Of The Company's Liquidity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE Arcueil, July 4, 2025 Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:

43,333 shares € 953,724 For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:

11,781 shares € 1,135,692 Between January 1st and June 30th, 2025 total transactions were:

Number

of transactions Number

of shares Amount

in euros Purchases 890 292,527 1,820,606.84 Sales 1,038 350,246 2,198,866.14

About Aramis Group –

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centres throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

