Aramis Group - Half-Yearly Statement Of The Company's Liquidity Contract
| Number
of transactions
| Number
of shares
| Amount
in euros
|Purchases
|890
|292,527
|1,820,606.84
|Sales
|1,038
|350,246
|2,198,866.14
About Aramis Group –
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centres throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).
Investors contact Press contacts
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet Montegon
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Press release - ARAMIS GROUP - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract
