Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights At June 30, 2025
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2025
|2, 660,056, 599
|3,835, 000
|3,172,669, 760
|3,169,834, 760
|02/28/2025
|2, 660,056, 599
|3,055, 955
|3,172,495, 644
|3,169,439, 689
|03/31/2025
|2, 660,056, 599
|3,028, 955
|3,173,078, 086
|3,170,049, 131
|04/30/2025
|2, 660,056, 599
|1,541, 848
|3,177,421, 164
|3,175,879, 316
|05/31/2025
|2, 660,056, 599
|1,676, 848
|3,179,973, 369
|3,178,296, 521
|06/30/2025
|2, 660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,452, 886
|3,178,996, 038
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
Attachment
-
20250630_Information on number of shares and voting rights
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment