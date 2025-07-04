Cody Rhodes Might Not Finish The Story At Summerslam, Here's Why Cena Would Win Again

Cody Rhodes is all set to face John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 for the Undisputed Title. But three key factors hint he might not walk away as champion just yet.

Cody Rhodes' upcoming match with John Cena at SummerSlam has all the makings of a major payoff. After all, Cena crushed Cody's moment at WrestleMania 41, walking away with his record 17th world title and a shocking heel turn. Rhodes earned this rematch by winning the King of the Ring tournament.

But WWE's marketing and booking suggest this isn't the end of their rivalry. Both men are advertised for Survivor Series later this year, and not just as participants. They're featured prominently in the show's posters, even teasing a potential WarGames-style setup. That type of visual cue doesn't usually go unnoticed, especially when WWE leans into long-term storytelling. If that's the case, then SummerSlam may not be where Cody“finishes the story” after all.

Reports have linked Cody Rhodes to a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, possibly playing Guile, a central character in the franchise. With filming expected to begin in August, just after SummerSlam, it raises a logistical issue: why would WWE have Cody win the title if he's set to take time off almost immediately?

This isn't a new scenario for WWE. They've previously adjusted storylines when talent had outside obligations, especially film projects. If Rhodes is headed for a break, it makes far more sense for Cena to retain the title, extending his run as the "Last Real Champion" until at least Survivor Series or even Royal Rumble.

While it may seem logical for Cody to regain the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam, Triple H's creative decisions haven't always followed predictable routes. His era has been defined by delayed payoffs, swerves, and patience in storytelling.

With Cena back in heel form and operating on a limited schedule, WWE could use interference or controversy to continue this high-profile feud without rushing the finish. Rhodes losing again, possibly due to outside factors, keeps fans emotionally invested while allowing the story to simmer a bit longer. This route also gives Cena a stronger final run and builds momentum for Rhodes to eventually dethrone him in a bigger setting.