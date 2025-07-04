Kerala: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Kiran Kumar In Vismaya Dowry Death Case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kiran Kumar, the accused in the 2021 Vismaya dowry death case, after accepting his plea to suspend his sentence. The apex court has frozen the 10-year sentence issued by the trial court until the Kerala High Court delivers its verdict on his appeal.
Advocate Deepak Prakash represented Kiran Kumar in the Supreme Court.
Kiran Kumar had earlier approached the Kerala High Court challenging the trial court's conviction, which sentenced him to a decade in prison. As the High Court had not yet ruled on the appeal, Kumar filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking a stay on his sentence.
In his plea, Kumar claimed that there was no direct evidence linking him to his wife Vismaya's suicide and argued that the conviction was unjustified.
Vismaya's death and allegations of dowry harassment
The case dates back to June 2021, when 22-year-old Vismaya was found hanging at her husband's house in Kollam, Kerala. Her death sparked outrage across the country and led to an investigation based on allegations of dowry harassment.
According to Vismaya's family, she had been subjected to continuous abuse by Kiran Kumar after marriage. They had provided 100 sovereigns of gold, 1.25 acres of land, and a car worth ₹10 lakh as dowry. However, they claim that soon after the wedding, Kiran began expressing dissatisfaction, particularly with the car.
Evidence and reports of abuse
A leaked phone conversation revealed Kiran complaining about the car not meeting his expectations, stating he would have preferred a Honda City model. The family alleges that this dissatisfaction escalated into physical abuse. Kiran reportedly assaulted both Vismaya and her brother Vijith over the dowry car issue.
Initially, Vismaya concealed the abuse from her family. However, overwhelmed by the situation, she eventually confided in them. In one emotional audio recording, Vismaya can be heard saying that if she were left at Kiran's house again, she "would not be seen again."
Vismaya had returned to her family home at one point due to the severity of the abuse. However, Kiran allegedly picked her up from college shortly before she was found dead at his residence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment