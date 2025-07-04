JDV Lifestyle Group Celebrates 5 Years Of Cultural Excellence With Two Signature Events: Indulgence And JDV Polo Classic

A Taste of Artistry – Indulgence: A JDV Culinary Experience

- Marlon Bolasingh, COO and Managing Partner of JDV Lifestyle GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, the JDV Lifestyle Group commemorates five years of innovation and impact in the luxury lifestyle space with two hallmark events that embody the brand's ethos of culture, community, and curation.As part of its anniversary celebration, JDV presents Indulgence: A JDV Culinary Experience on Thursday, July 17, in New York City, followed by the JDV Polo Classic on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the Greenwich Polo Club in Connecticut. Together, these two events represent JDV's commitment to excellence, not just in experience but in purpose.A Taste of Artistry – Indulgence: A JDV Culinary Experience:Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025Location: Lavan 541 Chelsea, New York CityIndulgence is more than a dinner-it's a curated, multi-sensory journey that invites guests to explore culture through cuisine. Featuring six dynamic chefs and an ensemble of mixologists and performers, this one-night-only event celebrates the power of storytelling through food, flavor, and artistic expression.The featured chefs include:- Shorne Benjamin – Caribbean elegance with precision and flair- Javon Cummins – Award-winning, island-rooted culinary storyteller- Jerome Grant – James Beard nominee championing African-American heritage cuisine- Huda Mumin – Bold Southern flavors with global influence- Anya Peters – The boundary-pushing mind behind Kit an' Kin- Yessima of HAAM – Plant-based Caribbean cuisine redefinedGuests will also enjoy thoughtfully crafted cocktails, surprise performances, and immersive moments throughout the night. A portion of proceeds supports mentorship and scholarship initiatives for youth from underrepresented communities.The JDV Polo Classic – Sophistication Meets Sport:Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025Location: Greenwich Polo Club, Greenwich, CTClosing out the celebration weekend, the JDV Polo Classic returns as a high-style, high-energy summer tradition. Hosted at the prestigious Greenwich Polo Club, this luxury sporting and social affair offers an afternoon of elevated hospitality, Caribbean elegance, and fashionable flair.Guests can expect:- Premium field side lounges- Curated culinary offerings- Signature cocktails- Live entertainment- An unforgettable polo matchNow in its third edition, the JDV Polo Classic is more than a match-it's a moment. One that brings together tastemakers, creatives, and changemakers in a vibrant celebration of culture and excellence.Five Years. One Vision. Countless Memories.“What started as a bold idea is now a movement,” says Marlon Bolasingh, COO and Managing Partner of JDV Lifestyle Group.“These five years have been about building community and celebrating culture. And with Indulgence and the Polo Classic, we're showing what the next five years will look like-intentional, impactful, and unapologetically excellent.”For tickets and full event details, visit:

