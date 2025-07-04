You Had One Job: Social Media Reacts As Jobe Bellingham To Miss Quarters Vs Real Madrid Due To Suspension

A highly anticipated family reunion at the Club World Cup has been put on hold. Jobe Bellingham, midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, will miss the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, including his brother Jude, due to a one-match suspension.

The suspension comes after Jobe received his second yellow card of the tournament in Dortmund's 2-1 victory over Monterrey. He was previously booked in the win against Ulsan HD in the group stage. As a result, Jobe will serve his suspension when Dortmund faces Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The matchup between Dortmund and Madrid would have been a proud moment for the Bellingham family, highlighting the rapid rise of the brothers. Both Jobe and Jude developed their skills at Birmingham's academy before moving on to bigger challenges.

Jude's success

Jude left Birmingham for Dortmund in 2020 at the age of 17 and quickly established himself as one of the world's top players. He secured a move to Madrid three years later for a fee that could rise to £139 million. Jude has already won the Spanish league title and the Champions League with Madrid and is a key figure for England.

Jobe's journey

Jobe moved from Birmingham to Sunderland in 2023 and helped the team secure promotion to the Premier League last season. Following in his brother's footsteps, Jobe signed for Dortmund last month. He has already made an impact, making his debut at the Club World Cup and scoring his first goal for Dortmund against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals, while Dortmund edged Monterrey 2-1.

Social media reaction

As Jobe Bellingham's suspension became official, social media was filled with reactions.

