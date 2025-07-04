'He Started To Eat Himself' - US Secretary Kristi Noem Claims Migrant Began Self-Cannibalizing On Deportation Flight

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a chilling account on Tuesday, claiming a migrant detainee began to eat himself during a deportation flight. Noem made the statement while appearing in Florida with US President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis, during the rollout of“Alligator Alcatraz,” a new high-security migrant detention facility.

Speaking to reporters, Noem said she learned about the incident from US Marshals who've been working alongside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She did not provide details about the detainee's identity, the timing, or the flight route.

“The other day, I was talking to some marshals who have been partnering with ICE,” Noem said, according to Fox News.“They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home. And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention.”

Noem used the incident to double down on attacks against the Biden administration's border policies, portraying the border crisis as a national security threat.

“We are going after murderers and rapists and traffickers and drug dealers and getting them off the streets and getting them out of this country,” she added, linking the disturbing story to a broader immigration enforcement agenda.

Alligator Alcatraz Opens in Florida

The statement came during the launch of a new detention facility in Florida's Everglades region, dubbed“Alligator Alcatraz.” Designed as a model for harsh enforcement, the site is located on a remote airstrip and intended to house between 500 to 5,000 detainees.

Backed by DeSantis and supported by Trump, the facility will operate in partnership with ICE and the US Marshals Service. A Trump administration official suggested that it will open with initial capacity within days, expanding in phases until early July.

Noem praised Florida's efforts and encouraged other states to adopt similar approaches.“Florida's example needs to be a blueprint,” she said, calling on governors across the country to take stronger action and increase collaboration with federal immigration enforcement.

Noem's claims, particularly the cannibalism story, have raised eyebrows. However, no federal agency has yet confirmed details surrounding the incident.