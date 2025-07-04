Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arsenal's Projected 2025/26 Starting XI Looks Incredible After Gyokeres Close To Signing Five-Year Contract

2025-07-04 11:44:51
Arsenal are expected to make significant changes to their attack for the 2025/26 season, with potential new signings including Rodrygo, Viktor Gyokeres, and Eberechi Eze. If these signings happen, they will be having an impressive starting XI.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal is poised to undergo significant changes ahead of the 2025/26 season. With a solid backline already in place, the Gunners are expected to bolster their attack with new signings. It has been rumoured that Viktor Gyokeres is close to agreeing personal terms with Arsenal. North London will be in for a good ride if all the signings go through and here's a possible starting XI for Arsenal next season.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

David Raya has been impressive since joining Arsenal, and the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea will provide healthy competition. Raya's position, however, remains secure.

Defense: Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal's back four has been solid, but Arteta may still look to add depth. Negotiations are ongoing for Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, while Ben White will provide cover at fullback after an injury-plagued season.

Midfield: Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze

Following Jorginho's and Thomas Partey's departures, Martin Zubimendi is set to partner Declan Rice in midfield. Eberechi Eze, a potential signing from Crystal Palace, could bring a creative spark, potentially replacing Martin Odegaard.

Attack: Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Rodrygo

Arsenal's attack is expected to undergo significant changes. Rodrygo, a target from Real Madrid, could join Bukayo Saka on the wings. Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, reportedly close to signing a five-year contract, could be the new striker. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli may make way for the new signings.

