Infosys Fires Employee For Filming Woman In Washroom At Bengaluru Office

Bengaluru: Infosys has terminated an employee accused of filming a woman colleague inside the women's washroom at its Electronic City campus in Bengaluru. The accused, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 30-year-old senior associate consultant from Sangli, Maharashtra, was handed over to the police after being caught by the HR team.

Infosys issues statement, confirms employee is no longer with company

Following outrage over the incident, Infosys released a statement saying,

“We are aware of the incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is no longer with the company.”

The company added that it had supported the complainant in filing a complaint and was fully cooperating with law enforcement. Infosys reiterated its commitment to a harassment-free workplace and its zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of its Code of Conduct.

Accused caught after suspicious activity in washroom

The incident occurred on Monday morning, when the woman employee noticed strange movement from the adjacent cubicle while using the restroom. Upon looking up, she allegedly saw the accused standing on a commode and filming her using his phone.

She immediately alerted her colleagues, after which the HR team apprehended Mali before he could escape.

HR staff finds explicit content, records proof

Upon checking his phone, Infosys HR personnel reportedly found not only a video of the complainant but also another objectionable clip of a different female employee. Although the accused deleted the footage, screenshots were captured by HR as evidence.

Police register case under IT Act and voyeurism clause

A case was filed with the Electronic City police, who arrested Mali under the Information Technology Act and Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Based on the complaint, we have arrested the man. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police official confirmed.