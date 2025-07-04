BJP's Nishikant Dubey Claims Congress Finalised DK Shivakumar As Next Karnataka CM, Party Denies

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey has claimed that the Congress has finalised a leadership change in Karnataka and that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will take over as Chief Minister in November.

His remark comes even as Congress leaders, including Shivakumar himself, have denied any such move.

Dubey links Congress leadership change to Kharge and past controversies

Dubey alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be made to resign due to "old age" and linked the claim to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The deal for Karnataka Congress is finalised; in November, DK Shivakumar will become the new Chief Minister, and Siddaramaiah will be made to resign citing old age. Is it Kharge ji's turn next? Preparations for a repeat of Sitaram Kesri ji's dhoti-stripping scandal in various places?" Dubey wrote in a post on X.

कर्नाटक कॉंग्रेस के लिए डील फ़ाइनल नवंबर के महीने में डीके शिवकुमार नए मुख्यमंत्री होंगे,सिद्दारमैया को बुढ़ापे का हवाला देकर इस्तीफ़ा दिलाया जाएगा ।अगली बारी खरगे जी का तो नहीं? सीताराम केशरी जी का धोती- खोल कांड की जगह जगह पुनरावृत्ति की तैयारी?

- Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 2, 2025

DK Shivakumar denies leadership change, backs Siddaramaiah

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar backed Siddaramaiah and said he would follow the Congress high command's decision.

"What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled," he said while speaking to mediapersons.

When asked whether he would remain Chief Minister for a full five-year term, Siddaramaiah said,“Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?”

Shivakumar stresses role of district and block leaders in party strengthening

On Tuesday, Shivakumar said that the recent meeting between Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and party MLAs had nothing to do with a change in leadership or a cabinet reshuffle. He said the discussions were limited to organisational matters.

"AICC general secretaries are meeting to discuss party organisation issues and accept requests from MLAs, but there is no discussion about changing the CM or expanding the cabinet," Shivakumar said.

While responding to questions at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said the focus of the meeting was related to the party's structure, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has declared this year as the“year of organisation.”

He added that the aim is to give responsibility to district and block presidents to ensure the party remains well-structured.