Gold Price RISES On July 3: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City


2025-07-04 11:44:15
Gold prices are up again. Find out today's gold rates in Kolkata and other major Indian cities. Latest updates on 18, 22, and 24 carat gold prices

Gold Price

Where do gold prices stand today? After a series of declines, gold prices have jumped up again. Find out the latest rates of the yellow metal before the wedding season. Learn how much prices increased today in Kolkata and other major cities...

Today's gold prices in Kolkata

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7418 (up ₹1 from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹74180 (up ₹10), 100 grams: ₹741800 (up ₹100).

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9890 (up ₹1 from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹98900 (up ₹10), 100 grams: ₹989000 (up ₹100).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9066 (up ₹1 from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹90660 (up ₹10), 100 grams: ₹906600 (up ₹100).

Today's gold prices in Delhi

22 Carat – ₹90810 per 10 grams (up ₹10 from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹99050 per 10 grams (up ₹10).

Today's gold prices in Hyderabad

22 Carat – ₹90660 per 10 grams (up ₹10 from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹98900 per 10 grams (up ₹10).

Today's gold prices in Jaipur

22 Carat – ₹90810 per 10 grams (up ₹10 from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹99050 per 10 grams (up ₹10).

Today's gold prices in Mumbai

22 Carat – ₹90660 per 10 grams (up ₹10 from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹98900 per 10 grams (up ₹10).

Today's gold prices in Patna

22 Carat – ₹90710 per 10 grams (up ₹10 from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹98950 per 10 grams (up ₹10).

Today's gold prices in Chennai

22 Carat – ₹90660 per 10 grams (up ₹10 from yesterday).

24 Carat – ₹98900 per 10 grams (up ₹10).

