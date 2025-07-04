Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Braces For Heavy Rain Check Forecast

WB Weather Forecast: South Bengal to experience intermittent rain due to an active axis. What's the weather like today? Check out the photo gallery for complete details

Kolkata Weather

Light to moderate rain likely in Kolkata in the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms warning issued for North Bengal by Alipore Meteorological Department.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, the sky will be partly cloudy in Kolkata and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours (from 3rd July morning to 4th July morning) and there is a possibility of one to two spells of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at approximately 31.9°C and 26.6°C respectively. Rainfall in the last 24 hours was 22.4 mm. Meanwhile, warnings have been issued for North Bengal and Sikkim. According to the weather office, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in almost all districts of Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar).

Although the possibility of heavy rain in South Bengal is less, the amount of rain will increase across the state from Thursday with heavy rain warnings. Heavy rain spells will continue till Saturday. The extent of rain may decrease again on Sunday.

The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has moved away from Bengal and is located over Jharkhand. The monsoon axis extends from Sri Ganganagar Rohtak Kanpur Prayagraj Raj over Jharkhand Chhattisgarh adjoining low pressure to Digha and East Central Bay of Bengal.

Cloudy skies are likely again on Thursday. Rainfall will increase. Possibility of heavy rain in coastal and western districts. Heavy rain likely in Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and South 24 Parganas. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may also occur in other districts including Kolkata.

The possibility of heavy rain will increase on Friday. Heavy rain likely in North and South 24 Parganas districts. Heavy rain will occur in riverine East and West Burdwan districts. The possibility of rain will increase in the remaining coastal and adjoining districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and light gusty winds will blow, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Possibility of scattered heavy rain in eight districts on Saturday. Heavy rain likely in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia districts on Saturday. Scattered heavy rain warning in East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

The amount of rain will decrease somewhat on Sunday and Monday. Although there will be no heavy rain, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Discomfort will increase due to water vapor in the air.

Scattered heavy rain will occur in the five upper districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar on Thursday. Rainfall may be higher in Alipurduar district. There is a forecast of one or two spells of rain with thunderstorms in all the remaining districts.