10.4% CAGR Fuels Pre-Engineered Buildings Market By 2032: The Future Of Swift Project Delivery

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Pre-Engineered Buildings Market by Structure (Single-story and Multi-story), and Application (Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global pre-engineered buildings market size was valued at $17.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $46.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy @Prime determinants of growthThe expansion of the pre-engineered buildings construction product market relies heavily on investments in industrial and commercial construction. There is a notable demand for constructing commercial complexes, buildings, and workshops due to increased investment in various industries. Additionally, the growth in population and rapid urbanization necessitates the utilization of pre-engineered buildings. Furthermore, the rising demand for renovating old warehouses and buildings fuels the necessity for cost-effective and efficient pre-engineered constructions. In turn, this is anticipated to support the development of the pre-engineered buildings market during the forecast period.The single-story segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By structure, the single-story segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global pre-engineered buildings market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for rapid construction, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in design and functionality. However, the multi-story segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the escalating urbanization, increasing demand for high-density spaces, cost-efficiency in construction, and advancements in technology enabling taller structures with enhanced strength and flexibility.Buy This Research Report ( 180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @The commercial segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.By application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global pre-engineered buildings market revenue, owing to rising demand for rapid construction, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in design and functionality. However, the industrial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to increasing demand for cost-effective, durable, and flexible solutions to accommodate evolving manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics needs.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the pre-engineered buildings market revenue, owing to rising industrialization in developing countries such as India, Japan, China, and others. However, the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising industrial growth in different sectors of manufacturing, and other industries in the region.Leading Market Players: –BlueScope SteelEra InfraEverest IndustriesInterarch Building ProductsJindal BuildsysKirby Building SystemsLloyd InsulationsPEB Steel BuildingsTiger Steel EngineeringZamil SteelThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pre-engineered buildings market. 