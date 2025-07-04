Ultratech Cement's Chief Legal Officer Quits
The same has been accepted with effect from the close of business on July 3, 2025, according to the company.
"We hereby inform you that Mr Anoop Khatry, Chief Legal Officer, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 3rd July, 2025 due to personal reasons," according to the company's exchange filing.
Ultratech's legal operations and strategic initiatives may be impacted by this senior management change, which could also have an effect on stakeholder relations and market positioning.
Meanwhile, after the CCI Director General's investigations showed that the Aditya Birla Group company UltraTech, which owns India Cements, and two other cement manufacturing companies, along with their executives, had violated competition laws by conspiring in the tenders issued by public sector oil giant ONGC, the CCI ordered the companies to submit financial documents.
After receiving a complaint from the government-owned ONGC accusing the cement companies of cartelisation in the tenders it floated, the CCI ordered an investigation.
According to the investigation, Sunrise Enterprises' owner, Umakant Agarwal, was serving as a go-between for these cement companies, enabling collusion in ONGC-issued tenders.
It has instructed UltraTech to submit the financial statements of its subsidiaries, Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements, for nine years, from FY11 to FY19, and India Cements, for five years, from FY15 to FY19.
-IANS
aps/na/vd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment