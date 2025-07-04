Students Receive Laptops From CM Mohan Yadav, Urge MP Govt To Continue Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 4 (IANS) Nearly one lakh meritorious students, who secured above 75 per cent marks in class 12th in 2024-25 from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), were happy to receive Rs 25,000 in their bank accounts on Friday.

The amount was digitally transferred by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav under 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan' during an event organised at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre in the presence of Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh.

Over half a dozen meritorious students from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, who were top scorers in the academic year 2024-25, received laptops directly from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. While several other students received laptops later from the School's Education Minister, Uday Pratap Singh.

The remaining students, who have been selected under the meritorious category (Those secured about 75 per cent marks), will receive Rs 25,000 into their bank accounts. The bank accounts of all meritorious students have already been submitted via the schools where they were enrolled.

Students who received laptops on Friday were excited as they had been waiting for this moment for over two months (After the results of Class 12th were announced on May 6). They were more excited because now they would not have to convince their parents to get a laptop for further study.

IANS spoke to some of the students who received laptops on Friday, and most of them were happy as they would now have their own laptops, which will help them in pursuing bachelor's degrees. They also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for receiving this gift, and wished that the government should continue to run such schemes.

"I have been waiting for this day, and finally, I received a laptop. I am very happy and I would like to express my gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. It's really a big moment for me," said Mishra Gurjar, who secured 95.4 per cent marks in class 12th. Another meritorious student, Nikita Verma, said that the government should continue to run such a scheme because it encourages students to study hard to secure good marks.

"I won't have to force my father to buy a laptop for me. I would thank CM Yadav for this," Nikita said.

Notably, of the total students selected under the meritorious category, 60 per cent were girls and 40 per cent were boys.

Chief Minister Yadav, while addressing the gathering of students, said, "This is a positive sign that girls are now just catching up in academics. Boys now have to step up."

The scheme is part of the state's broader commitment to fostering digital literacy and supporting higher education aspirations among youth. The 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan', operational since 2009–10, has so far benefited over 4.3 lakh students, with more than Rs 1,080 crore disbursed in total.

Last year alone, 89,710 students received financial assistance under the scheme. The 2025 edition marks a significant scale-up, both in terms of beneficiaries and budget.

According to official sources, the scheme covers both regular and self-taught students from government and recognised non-government schools. The initiative aligns with the state's vision of building a digitally empowered generation and complements national efforts under the Digital India campaign.