The UAE's First Fitness Subscription Box, Wellnesswonderz, Is Here, And It's All About Homegrown Wellness


2025-07-04 11:00:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai's wellness scene just got a glow-up! WellnessWonderz , the region's first fitness subscription box, has launched, making it easier (and more fun) to stay on track with fitness goals. Created for busy professionals, WellnessWonderz is designed to save client time, boost motivation, and introduce them to the best local wellness brands, including fitness apparel and accessories, workout equipment like yoga mats or lifting gloves, healthy snacks and surprise wellness goodies.


Here's how it works:
Starting from AED 400 per quarter, every 3 months, subscribers receive a themed box filled with 5–6 stylish and functional items like fitness apparel, accessories, home workout gear, and healthy snacks, all from top homegrown brands, such as Ikasu , Nothing Wicked , Humble Power , Prickly Pear , GymSox , and more. Customers can subscribe to either the Strength Wonderz box, created for the weight-lifting girlies or the Pilates Wonderz box , designed for the core-strong reformer crew.

Whether you are a Pilates queen, strength training devotee, or just dipping a toe into your wellness era, WellnessWonderz brings the boutique gym vibes to your doorstep with no judgement, no pressure – just good vibes and even better gear. And stay tuned, more themes will be launching very soon!

