The UAE's First Fitness Subscription Box, Wellnesswonderz, Is Here, And It's All About Homegrown Wellness
Here's how it works:
Starting from AED 400 per quarter, every 3 months, subscribers receive a themed box filled with 5–6 stylish and functional items like fitness apparel, accessories, home workout gear, and healthy snacks, all from top homegrown brands, such as Ikasu , Nothing Wicked , Humble Power , Prickly Pear , GymSox , and more. Customers can subscribe to either the Strength Wonderz box, created for the weight-lifting girlies or the Pilates Wonderz box , designed for the core-strong reformer crew.
Whether you are a Pilates queen, strength training devotee, or just dipping a toe into your wellness era, WellnessWonderz brings the boutique gym vibes to your doorstep with no judgement, no pressure – just good vibes and even better gear. And stay tuned, more themes will be launching very soon!
