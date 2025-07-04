Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence On Marathi 'Slapgate', Says 'Cannot Be Stubborn Over Language', Warns Action

MENAFN - Live Mint) With the tensions over Marathi language in Maharashtra escalating, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that hooliganism in the name of language will not be tolerated in the state.

Fadnavis made it clear that the state government won't sit quietly if someone engages in hooliganism in the name of language.

Interacting with the media on Friday, Fadnavis said, "Having pride in the Marathi language is not wrong, but if someone engages in hooliganism in the name of language, we will not tolerate it," adding, "If anyone resorts to violence based on language, it will not be tolerated."

His remarks arrived days after a group of men, wearing Raj Thackeray-led party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) scarves, thrashed a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi in Thane's Bhayander.

“If you don't know Marathi, don't live in Maharashtra. If you don't speak in Marathi, we will beat everyone and drive them away, and we will break and burn down your shop,” they said.

Identified as Babulal Khimaji Chaudhary, he asked the people about the government rule required people to speak in Marathi. In reply, the men asked Chaudhary what language was spoken in Maharashtra. When he replied,“All languages,” they grew very angry and slapped and punched Chaudhary in the face, head and neck.

Following the incident, many condemned the act.

Action taken by police:

CM Fadnavis stated that the police have registered an FIR and have taken action in connection with the assault of the food stall owner .

“The police have filed an FIR and taken action on the incident, and if anyone creates such a language dispute in future, legal action will be taken. We are proud of our Marathi, but injustice cannot be done to any language of India in this manner. We will have to keep this in mind,” Fadnavis said.

"And sometimes I am surprised that these people embrace English and create disputes over Hindi. What kind of thinking is this and what kind of action is this? Therefore, strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," the chief minister added.

With agency inputs.