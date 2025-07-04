Canada One Announces Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) -. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("" or the "") announces the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("") of the shareholders.

At the AGM held on June 16, 2025, in Vancouver, Canada, the shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the AGM's management information circular, namely:

1) To set the number of directors for the ensuing year at three (3)

2) To re-appoint Saturna Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors

3) To elect Directors to hold office for the ensuing year

4) To re-approve the Stock Option Plan

5) To transact such other business as may properly be transacted at the meeting

18,080,850 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing 39.67% of the Company's outstanding common shares. The following table details the results:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The shareholders of the Company also ratified a set of corporate governance policies and code of ethics which had previously been approved by the Board of Directors.

Investor Relations & Corporate Development

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations and corporate development agreement with Rob Christl Consulting ("Christl Consulting"), effective July 1, 2025, to provide investor relations and corporate development services (the "Services"). Christl Consulting is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its Services will assist in accessing investors for financings, provide investor relations, corporate development, cross-media marketing solutions, (including social media), in an effort towards increasing Canada One's corporate awareness.

Christl Consulting has been retained on a 12-month term at a monthly fee of C$2,500 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses for its services. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time providing the other party with a 30 days' prior written notice. The agreement will automatically renew on the anniversary date of the agreement being signed. Should Christl Consulting introduce a third party that leads to a Joint-venture partnership ("JV"), then 2.5% of the funds secured in the JV will be paid as a bonus to Christl Consulting.

Christl Consulting is not related to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.