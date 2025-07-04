Sybiha Convenes MFA Meeting On Reclaiming Ukraine's Share Of Former USSR Foreign Assets
Sybiha noted that existing international treaties clearly stipulate that each successor state of the USSR has the right to a share of this property, and Ukraine's share amounts to 16.37%.
The Minister emphasized that this is not about a moral right or a political declaration, but about international agreements that the Russian Federation signed and undertook to fulfill. This obligation remains unfulfilled to this day.Read also: Sybiha on Russian massive attack after Putin spoke with Trump: Kremlin does it on purpos
“Ukraine will act decisively and consistently, using all available means under international law. We have a clear vision of our strategy and next steps. We are working together with colleagues from other agencies. Ukraine must reclaim everything that rightfully belongs to it,” emphasized Sybiha.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 4, Ukraine was elected to the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
Photo: Ukrainian MFA
