Chinese Components Found In Russian 'Geran' Drones SSU Identifies Manufacturer
The components bear markings from the Chinese company Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd, the report states.
“These components - in particular, launch catapult mounts - were recovered from drones used by Russian invaders during the overnight attack on Kyiv on July 3–4,” the SSU added.
The Security Service is collecting all available evidence of Russia's terrorist attack on Kyiv and is documenting the crimes committed by Russian forces.
The attack is being classified as a war crime, and a criminal investigation has been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.Read also: Russia used largest number of drone s in single attack – Air Force spokesperson
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that following the Russian attack, a component of an UAV manufactured in China was found in Kyiv, while the Chinese Consulate General in Odesa sustained damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment