Chinese Components Found In Russian 'Geran' Drones SSU Identifies Manufacturer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU confirmed this in an official statement.

The components bear markings from the Chinese company Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd, the report states.

“These components - in particular, launch catapult mounts - were recovered from drones used by Russian invaders during the overnight attack on Kyiv on July 3–4,” the SSU added.

The Security Service is collecting all available evidence of Russia's terrorist attack on Kyiv and is documenting the crimes committed by Russian forces.

The attack is being classified as a war crime, and a criminal investigation has been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that following the Russian attack, a component of an UAV manufactured in China was found in Kyiv, while the Chinese Consulate General in Odesa sustained damage.