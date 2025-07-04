Patti Lynne Unveils Evocative New Novel Exploring Holocaust Memory And Healing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A Luminous Fable" Weaves Together Threads of Childhood Trauma, Resilience, and the Profound Miracles Discovered on the Path to Recovery and Hope

In her powerful debut, Pneuma: A True Fable, author Patti Lynne shares a story that reaches across time, loss, and healing. It's a deeply personal and unforgettable journey, one that gently moves between the living and the spirit world, the pain we carry, and the hope that finds us.

Told through the lives of two young girls, one from the time of the Holocaust, the other growing up decades later, Pneuma is a moving tribute to the strength of the human spirit and the quiet ways we are all connected. It's a reminder that some stories stay with us for a reason, and that healing can come when we least expect it even through those we've never met.

One Spirit Child. Two Lives Forever Changed

Gerti, a four-year-old spirit child, is born into a Hungarian Jewish family during the darkest days of the Holocaust. She is no ordinary girl. Her mission is divine: to guide the lost souls of 200,000 children who perished in Auschwitz-Birkenau to the peace they were denied in life.

Decades later, Patti, a young American born under the shadow of silence and abuse, carries her own invisible wounds. Marked at birth by a striking port wine stain and later burdened by trauma and illness, Patti's journey unfolds in parallel to Gerti's. As her body heals through a life-saving transplant, her spirit awakens to a haunting call that pulls her across oceans and memory to the birch grove in Auschwitz, where Gerti waits.

Where Memory Meets Mystery and History Finds a Voice

Part history, part spirit journey, Pneuma is rooted in real events and shaped by deep emotional truth. It walks gently through some of the darkest chapters in human history where families were torn apart and childhoods ended far too soon and into the quiet struggles hidden inside a home. And yet, within all that sorrow, it finds something extraordinary: the power to heal, sometimes in the most unexpected places.

Patti Lynne's own story is woven through every page with honesty and heart. Her journey is raw and brave, filled with moments that are hard to face but always guided by a quiet hope that healing is possible, even in the places we thought were beyond repair.

Some Stories Don't Just Touch You, They Stay with You

What makes Pneuma: A True Fable truly special is how deeply it feels. Every word carries the weight of real emotion. Every moment is touched by something quiet and true. Patti Lynne doesn't just tell a story. She shares something lived and deeply felt, drawn from memory, instinct, and a kind of knowing that speaks straight to the heart.

From the haunting silence of Birkenau to a childhood bedroom in 1960s Turkey, from whispered prayers to a life-changing moment in a distant grove, Pneuma gently leads us through the tender spaces where pain meets grace and where something sacred begins to take root.

What Early Readers are Saying

"Pneuma: A True Fable is the kind of book that stays with you. It's gentle, powerful, and full of feeling. Even after you've finished reading, it keeps echoing in your heart."

- Trish Kinney, Writer and Editor

"This story is brave and deeply personal. There is no way to avoid the bitterly honest truth; at the same time, the darkest places can still emit that light."

- Michael Reinhold, Literary Reviewer

Meet Author Patti Lynne

Patti Lynne has lived a life shaped by resilience, reflection, and a deep curiosity about what lies beyond what we can see. She's a storyteller who writes from the heart, drawing on her own journey through pain, healing, and unexpected grace. Pneuma is her first book, one born from real experiences and a quiet calling to share them. Patti lives and writes in the American Southwest, where the land itself seems to hold space for the stories she tells.

Availability

Pneuma is available in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon and other major booksellers.

Why This Story Matters Now

Pneuma: A True Fable is more than a book - it is a silent gift. For someone who struggled with being invisible and lonely, and having no clear path ahead, these pages speak to you with quiet sympathy. It's not claiming to have all the answers but gently reminds us that healing can find the way even in the hardest places.

Open the book. Walk into the grove. Let the story meet you where you are.