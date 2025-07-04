Kitron Secures Contract Valued At EUR 48 Million For Components Supporting Unmanned Aerial Systems
Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to start in the first half of 2026, and production will take place primarily at Kitron's European facilities.
“We are proud to strengthen our role as a trusted manufacturing partner in the rapidly evolving UAS segment,” says Mindaugas Sestokas, Kitron Vice President Central Eastern Europe.“This award reflects our proven capability to deliver mission-critical solutions”.
The contract further expands Kitron's growing portfolio within the Defence and Aerospace market sector and solidifies the company's position as a leading supplier to next-generation unmanned platforms.
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
