CT Language Expands Professional Translation Services Across Canada And The US

CT Language strengthens its North American presence with fast, certified translation services in 80+ languages.

- Jeremy Beaudor, Director of Strategy at CT LanguageTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CT Language, a leading Canadian translation agency, has announced the expansion of its professional translation and localization services across North America. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, the company continues to support organizations and individuals in their multilingual communication needs, from coast to coast in both Canada and the United States.Known for its commitment to quality, responsiveness, and industry-specific expertise, CT Language offers a wide range of services including legal, medical, technical, and marketing translations. All projects are handled by native-speaking professionals and undergo rigorous quality control processes to ensure accuracy and compliance with local standards.In response to growing demand from Canadian and American businesses, CT Language now provides even faster delivery timelines, improved project management workflows, and competitive pricing structures. Clients can receive a free quote in under 30 minutes, thanks to a dedicated in-house coordination team.Whether you're a legal firm needing court documents translated into Canadian French , a marketing agency adapting content for North American audiences, or an individual requiring certified immigration documents, CT Language has a proven track record of reliability and precision.All official documents can be translated into Canadian French by accredited professionals recognized by provincial translator associations such as OTTIAQ, ATIO , and STIBC.With an extensive network of linguists and offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa, CT Language is ideally positioned to offer full-scale translation services across Canada and the US , meeting the needs of clients in any industry.

