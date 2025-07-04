Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Kryvyi Rih With Su-34

2025-07-04 09:05:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Command East on Facebook .

Around 11:25, an aerial object was detected in the airspace over the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. It was launched from a tactical aircraft, presumably a Su-34.

The target flew more than 100 kilometers and struck the area of Kryvyi Rih at 11:38.

The type of aerial weapon used will be identified after the fragments are examined at the impact site.

Read also: Frontline update: 148 clashes in past day, nearly third in Pokrovsk sector

As Ukrinform previously reported, six people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian strike. There were also reports of drone attacks.

