Russian Forces Attack Kryvyi Rih With Su-34
Around 11:25, an aerial object was detected in the airspace over the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. It was launched from a tactical aircraft, presumably a Su-34.
The target flew more than 100 kilometers and struck the area of Kryvyi Rih at 11:38.
The type of aerial weapon used will be identified after the fragments are examined at the impact site.
As Ukrinform previously reported, six people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian strike. There were also reports of drone attacks.
