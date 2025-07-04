Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Begins His Meeting With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian In Khankendi

2025-07-04 09:05:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has started in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

