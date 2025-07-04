Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Puts Out Izmir Wildfires


2025-07-04 09:03:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, July 4 (KUNA) -- A major wildfire near the resort town of Cesme, southwest of Turkiye's third city Izmir, has been put under control, said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli on Friday.
Yumakli said in a post on X, formerly twitter, that firefighters' intense work overnight and the air intervention that resumed at dawn have brought the fire in Cesme under control.
Wildfires flared up on Wednesday in Cesme before spilling over into forest areas due to swift wind, concurrently with wildfires in Odemis, south of Izmir, and Buca in east.
Meanwhile, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum issued an urgent warning of an expected temperature surge as of Saturday, urging preventive measures to protect health and curb wildfire impacts. (end)
