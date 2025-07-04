Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
| Company Announcement
No. 13/2025
Copenhagen, 4 July 2025
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons
Discharing Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2022-2024 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|4,326 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2022-2024 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|2,086 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of Investor Relations and Communication
phone: +45 5084 7222 or ...
Attachment
-
Company Announcement 13 2025
