Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

No. 13/2025



Copenhagen, 4 July 2025



Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons

Discharing Managerial Responsibilities

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Niels Frederiksen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2022-2024 performance period.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 4,326 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marianne Rørslev Bock

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CFO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2022-2024 performance period.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 2,086 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

