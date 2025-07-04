UFC Fight At White House? Inside Donald Trump's 'Full Fight' Plans For Next July 4, 'Lots Of Land There'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US will be celebrating 250 years of its independence on July 4, 2026. And, President Donald Trump has grand plans for the same.

The POTUS announced on Thursday that he's thinking of staging a UFC match on the White House grounds with over 20,000 spectators to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

′′Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there," he said, adding that it would be a“full fight” with 20,000 to 25,000 people," Donald Trump – said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Inside Donald Trump's plans for next July 4

Here's what we know about Trump's plans for the next July 4 celebrations:



Donald Trump said that the proposed UFC match will have around 20,000-25000 spectators. The July 4 celebrations will also include amateur as well as professional events, but the“UFC fight is going to be a big deal, too,” said Trump.



Besides the UFC fight at White House grounds, every one of US's national parks, battlefields and historic sites are also going to have special events, reported the New York Post. As part of the July 4 celebrations, Iowa, and fairgrounds across the nation will witness a“Great American State Fair”.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps on stage to deliver remarks at the Salute to America Celebration at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on July 3, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)



The fairs will culminate in“a giant patriotic festival next summer on the National Mall,” added Trump. This final event will include exhibits from all 50 US states, reported the NYP. While a White House spokesperson said they had no details to share besides Trump's announcement, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that the POTUS was“dead serious” about those plans.

Donald Trump and UFC

Trump, who is a UFC enthusiast, has attended several of its mixed martial arts matches in recent months and is close friends with Dana White, the league's president.

Shortly after winning the US elections in November 2024, Donald Trump attended a UFC event at New York's Madison Square Garden with his 'first buddy' Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son Donald Trump Jr. and Kid Rock.

July 4 - US Independence Day

US Independence Day - observed annually on July 4, marks the founding of America as a sovereign nation. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress formally declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to British rule.

Friday, July 4 this year, marked the United States' 249th year of independence.