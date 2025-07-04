UFC Fight At White House? Inside Donald Trump's 'Full Fight' Plans For Next July 4, 'Lots Of Land There'
The POTUS announced on Thursday that he's thinking of staging a UFC match on the White House grounds with over 20,000 spectators to celebrate 250 years of American independence.Also Read | Trump to celebrate on July 4 as House passes Big Beautiful Bill: 'US is HOT'
′′Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there," he said, adding that it would be a“full fight” with 20,000 to 25,000 people," Donald Trump – said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.Inside Donald Trump's plans for next July 4
Here's what we know about Trump's plans for the next July 4 celebrations:
- Donald Trump said that the proposed UFC match will have around 20,000-25000 spectators. The July 4 celebrations will also include amateur as well as professional events, but the“UFC fight is going to be a big deal, too,” said Trump.
- Besides the UFC fight at White House grounds, every one of US's national parks, battlefields and historic sites are also going to have special events, reported the New York Post. As part of the July 4 celebrations, Iowa, and fairgrounds across the nation will witness a“Great American State Fair”.
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps on stage to deliver remarks at the Salute to America Celebration at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on July 3, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
- The fairs will culminate in“a giant patriotic festival next summer on the National Mall,” added Trump. This final event will include exhibits from all 50 US states, reported the NYP. While a White House spokesperson said they had no details to share besides Trump's announcement, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that the POTUS was“dead serious” about those plans.
Trump, who is a UFC enthusiast, has attended several of its mixed martial arts matches in recent months and is close friends with Dana White, the league's president.
Shortly after winning the US elections in November 2024, Donald Trump attended a UFC event at New York's Madison Square Garden with his 'first buddy' Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son Donald Trump Jr. and Kid Rock.July 4 - US Independence Day
US Independence Day - observed annually on July 4, marks the founding of America as a sovereign nation. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress formally declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to British rule.Also Read | US Independence Day 2025: July 4 history, significance & traditions
Friday, July 4 this year, marked the United States' 249th year of independence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment