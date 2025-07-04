Tata Steel Gets Rs 1,902 Crore Demand Notice From Odisha Govt
The notice relates to an alleged shortfall in the dispatch of minerals from the company's Sukinda Chromite Block.
According to a stock exchange filing by Tata Steel, the demand is based on a revised calculation of average sale prices provided by the Indian Bureau of Mines.
The mining authorities issued the notice on July 3 under Rule 12A of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbon Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016. They have also moved to use the company's performance security amount to recover the dues.
“On July 3, Tata Steel Limited has received a demand letter issued by the Office of Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur, in connection with revised assessment of shortfall in dispatch of minerals from the Company's Sukinda Chromite Block, for the fourth year in terms of Mine Development and Production Agreement (i.e., July 23, 2023 through July 22, 2024) in alleged violation of Rule 12A of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbon Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016, and consequent appropriation of performance security,” the company said in its filing.
“The revision in assessment is based on declaration of average sale price notified by the Indian Bureau of Mines,” the company added in its filing.
The shortfall in mineral dispatch is said to have taken place during the fourth year of Tata Steel's mining agreement -- from July 23, 2023, to July 22, 2024 -- under the Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA) for the Sukinda block.
Tata Steel has disagreed with the demand. The company said the claim has no justification or proper basis, and it plans to challenge the notice through legal channels.
“The Management believes that the State's demands lack justification and substantive basis,” the firm stated.
“Accordingly, the company will pursue suitable legal remedies before the appropriate judicial or quasi-judicial forum(s),” the company added.
Sukinda, located in Odisha's Jajpur district, is one of the largest chromite reserves in the country and plays a key role in Tata Steel's raw material supply.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment