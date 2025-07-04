Takehiro Tomiyasu Leaves Arsenal After Injury-Riddled Spell

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 4 (IANS) Arsenal have announced that the club have reached a mutual agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to end his contract with immediate effect.

The Japanese international spent the entirety of the 2024-25 season on the sidelines, barring one appearance.

The 26-year-old defender, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in August 2021, made 84 appearances in all competitions during his time with the club.

Having begun his career at J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka, Tomi moved to Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in 2018 and won the club's Player of the Season award before moving to Italy.

A senior international since 2018, Tomi has represented Japan 42 times and was part of his country's squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup, as well as helping his nation reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in February 2024.

“After 4 unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to this incredible club. Obviously, I have got many things to say, but the thing that I want to tell you guys the most is just thank you for the love you guys gave me. I was so happy to be here with my teammates, Mikel, the coaching staff, supporting staff, and everyone who was around me in this club.

“From my first day at the Emirates to every moment wearing the red and white, it has truly been an honor to represent this badge. To the supporters, thank you for the love you've been giving me on and off the pitch. I will never forget it, and it will stay in me forever,” Tomiyasu posted on Instagram.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited Tomi's time on the pitch in the past two seasons, with the defender making just one substitute appearance last season. It was therefore mutually agreed to end Tomi's contract in order for him to start a new chapter in his career, with reports suggesting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

“To the teammates, I'm so happy that we've shared many memories with you guys, because I know how good you guys are, not only as a player but as a person. I'm looking forward to seeing each of you guys ON the pitch soon. It's time for a new chapter, but I'm forever proud to have been a Gunner. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner. ARIGATO and all the best, Tomi,” the post further read.