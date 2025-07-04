Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Organised Workshop To Advance Waste Management Goals And Circular Economy Alignment In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD recently organised a technical workshop, hosted by ADNOC, under the theme“Bridging the Gap: Environmental Service Providers Role in Implementing the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Plan”. The workshop convened key stakeholders to strengthen the role of licensed contractors in supporting the emirate's transition toward more effective waste management practices and circular economy outcomes.

As Abu Dhabi intensifies its efforts to reduce environmental impact and increase resource efficiency, the engagement of environmental service providers has become increasingly critical. This workshop aimed to build stronger alignment between service providers and EAD's regulatory frameworks, ensuring consistent, high-quality implementation of environmental standards on the ground.

Participants included representatives from companies licensed in waste collection, treatment and environmental consultancy. The full-day programme featured presentations by specialists covering licensing protocols, inspection procedures, environmental reporting and technical compliance. Special focus was placed on common regulatory challenges and how to overcome them through improved communication, capacity-building and proactive engagement.

As a key outcome, EAD established the cornerstone of private sectors' Panel of Expertise in Waste Management - a forward step to institutionalize collaboration, sharpen regulatory alignment, and accelerate Abu Dhabi's circular economy goals.

Eng. Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, emphasised the importance of the event:“Bringing together environmental service providers in this workshop was a thoughtful step to optimise our waste management ecosystem. This collaborative environment fostered practical learning, streamlined communication, and established a shared sense of accountability, ultimately accelerating our progress towards Abu Dhabi's circular economy objectives with greater efficiency.”

He added:“Building a shared culture of environmental responsibility across all levels of service delivery is paramount, and this includes a focus on improving compliance. The insights and feedback generated will directly inform how we refine our inspection processes, enhance licensing efficiency and design more responsive engagement mechanisms moving forward. Ultimately, this is about forging partnerships that elevate performance, prevent environmental degradation and help deliver on our broader sustainability vision for the emirate.”

The workshop opened with an overview of EAD's licensing and regulatory framework, providing attendees with clarity on the obligations and standards expected of environmental service providers operating in Abu Dhabi. This included an in-depth walkthrough of the environmental permitting process, key documentation requirements and the criteria used during inspections. The Agency's experts presented common non-compliance issues observed in the field and offered guidance on how to prevent them. Special attention was given to the importance of data accuracy in environmental reporting, the use of digital platforms for permit management and the role of service providers in upholding environmental integrity at every stage of their operations.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted to interactive sessions that encouraged open dialogue between regulators and contractors. Attendees engaged in live Q&A discussions, scenario-based case studies and feedback exercises designed to surface real-world operational challenges. These sessions created a collaborative space to explore practical solutions, identify training needs and exchange views on how to streamline coordination across the sector.

The workshop concluded with a roadmap for enhanced cooperation, setting the stage for ongoing dialogue, technical support and knowledge-sharing as Abu Dhabi continues to lead on sustainable environmental practices.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.