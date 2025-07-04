403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Paraguay Rises To Top Eight In Global Beef Exports As Earnings Hit Record High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's beef industry reached a new milestone in the first half of 2025, according to official data from the National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa).
The country exported 185,143 tons of beef between January and June, a 17.5% increase over the same period last year. This surge generated $1.06 billion in revenue, up 37% from the previous year, marking Paraguay's highest-ever six-month export income.
Before 2020, half-yearly beef export earnings rarely topped $500 million. Chile remains the main buyer, importing over 57 million kilograms of Paraguayan beef in the first half of 2025, valued at more than $343 million.
Taiwan's purchases exceeded 25 million kilograms, worth over $151 million, making it the second most important market. The United States, Israel, and Brazil followed, with the U.S. importing nearly 20 million kilograms.
These figures highlight Paraguay's growing presence in established and newly opened markets. Paraguay is now the eighth largest beef exporter in the world and one of the top four in Latin America, behind Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
In 2023, the country exported 445,000 tons of beef, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Paraguay's beef exports for 2025 are forecast at 450,000 tons, despite a slight projected decrease due to lower cattle supplies.
Paraguay Beef Exports Rise on Market Diversification
The country's beef industry supports more than 350,000 jobs and drives growth in related sectors like leather production. Paraguay's focus on meeting strict sanitary standards has enabled it to enter demanding markets such as the United States and Canada.
These new trade relationships have opened opportunities for higher-value exports and help diversify the country's customer base. The average price for Paraguayan beef in early 2024 stood at $4,831 per ton.
While Paraguay cannot export to China, its main competitors-especially Brazil-affect prices in Paraguay's key markets like Chile and Taiwan.
Despite these pressures, the value of Paraguayan beef exports continues to rise, even as the overall volume of meat exports has seen minor fluctuations. The beef sector's strong performance brings vital foreign currency into Paraguay and strengthens its rural economy.
The country's ability to expand into new markets and maintain steady demand from established buyers shows the resilience and competitiveness of its beef industry.
As Paraguay continues to improve product quality and market access, it remains a key player in the global beef trade.
The country exported 185,143 tons of beef between January and June, a 17.5% increase over the same period last year. This surge generated $1.06 billion in revenue, up 37% from the previous year, marking Paraguay's highest-ever six-month export income.
Before 2020, half-yearly beef export earnings rarely topped $500 million. Chile remains the main buyer, importing over 57 million kilograms of Paraguayan beef in the first half of 2025, valued at more than $343 million.
Taiwan's purchases exceeded 25 million kilograms, worth over $151 million, making it the second most important market. The United States, Israel, and Brazil followed, with the U.S. importing nearly 20 million kilograms.
These figures highlight Paraguay's growing presence in established and newly opened markets. Paraguay is now the eighth largest beef exporter in the world and one of the top four in Latin America, behind Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
In 2023, the country exported 445,000 tons of beef, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Paraguay's beef exports for 2025 are forecast at 450,000 tons, despite a slight projected decrease due to lower cattle supplies.
Paraguay Beef Exports Rise on Market Diversification
The country's beef industry supports more than 350,000 jobs and drives growth in related sectors like leather production. Paraguay's focus on meeting strict sanitary standards has enabled it to enter demanding markets such as the United States and Canada.
These new trade relationships have opened opportunities for higher-value exports and help diversify the country's customer base. The average price for Paraguayan beef in early 2024 stood at $4,831 per ton.
While Paraguay cannot export to China, its main competitors-especially Brazil-affect prices in Paraguay's key markets like Chile and Taiwan.
Despite these pressures, the value of Paraguayan beef exports continues to rise, even as the overall volume of meat exports has seen minor fluctuations. The beef sector's strong performance brings vital foreign currency into Paraguay and strengthens its rural economy.
The country's ability to expand into new markets and maintain steady demand from established buyers shows the resilience and competitiveness of its beef industry.
As Paraguay continues to improve product quality and market access, it remains a key player in the global beef trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment