Body Recovered From Rubble After Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In total, 26 people were injured in the city, including a child. SES psychologists have provided assistance to 39 individuals.

Emergency crews continue working at the scene, extinguishing fires and clearing debris. More than 300 tonnes of rubble have already been removed.

Combined attack: number of victims in Kyiv rises to 26

Working on site are canine teams, 512 rescue personnel, 135 units of SES equipment - including a firefighting robot - along with police, Red Cross volunteers, and other city services.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 478 drones and missiles overnight, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.