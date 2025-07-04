Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Body Recovered From Rubble After Russian Attack On Kyiv

Body Recovered From Rubble After Russian Attack On Kyiv


2025-07-04 08:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In total, 26 people were injured in the city, including a child. SES psychologists have provided assistance to 39 individuals.

Emergency crews continue working at the scene, extinguishing fires and clearing debris. More than 300 tonnes of rubble have already been removed.

Read also: Combined attack: number of victims in Kyiv rises to 26

Working on site are canine teams, 512 rescue personnel, 135 units of SES equipment - including a firefighting robot - along with police, Red Cross volunteers, and other city services.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 478 drones and missiles overnight, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

MENAFN04072025000193011044ID1109760399

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search