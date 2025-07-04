Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market Size To Reach USD 11,368.3 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 4, 2025 2:29 am - The Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics market, valued at USD 658.7 million in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 42.7%. Request free copy of this report:

July 04, 2025 - The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth in the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that roughly one-third of children in the U.S. contract Cytomegalovirus (CMV) by age five, while over 50% of adults are infected by age forty. Congenital CMV affects about one in every 200 newborns, and nearly 20% of these cases result in birth defects or lasting health complications.

In February 2023, Replay-a genome writing company that engineers biology by programming large DNA sequences-partnered with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to launch Syena, a new venture focused on oncology. Syena aims to advance T-cell receptor (TCR) NK cell therapeutics, leveraging proprietary technologies from both organizations. The company seeks to develop next-generation cell therapies by merging the safety, efficacy, and scalability of NK cells with the precision of TCRs in targeting intracellular cancer antigens.

Although NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy offers several advantages, its application faces considerable challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the limited persistence of infused NK cells in the absence of cytokine support, which can significantly diminish their therapeutic effectiveness in the body. Additionally, the tumor microenvironment (TME) poses a major barrier, as it is characterized by immunosuppressive elements that hinder NK cell performance. These include the release of inhibitory cytokines, the presence of suppressive immune cells, and unfavorable metabolic conditions, all of which collectively obstruct NK cell infiltration and function within tumors.

Segments market overview and growth Insights

Based on the therapy type, the natural killer cell therapeutics market is segmented into allogeneic NK cell therapy, autologous NK cell therapy, and CAR-NK cell therapy. The allogeneic NK cell therapy segment held the largest market share in 2024. Allogeneic NK cell infusions are an attractive option for cancer treatment because they offer distinct mechanisms of action and minimal overlapping toxicities with existing therapies. Utilizing NK cells from healthy, unrelated donors allows for greater flexibility in donor selection and supports the development of expanded, cryopreserved NK cell products that can be readily administered and grown ex vivo. For effective cancer treatment using allogeneic NK cells, careful donor-recipient matching is essential to optimize therapeutic outcomes.

Regional market overview and growth insights

North America held the largest market share in the Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics market in 2024, fueled primarily by progress in cell engineering technologies and cutting-edge research efforts, significant strides are being made in cancer treatment. In October 2024, MiNK Therapeutics-a clinical-stage company at the forefront of developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies-entered a research partnership with Autonomous Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneer in creating first-in-class, disease-activated RNA-based medicines. This collaboration aims to develop effective strategies for targeting and treating metastatic tumors.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics market report are:

oNkarta, Inc.

oArtiva Biotherapeutics

oMiNK Therapeutics

oIndapta Therapeutics

oONK Therapeutics Limited

oDragonfly Therapeutics

oGlycostem Therapautics B.V.

oNKGen Biotech

oImmunityBio

oSenti Biosciences

oFate Therapeutics

oNKILT Therapeutics

oNK:IO Limited

oGT Biopharma, Inc.

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Cellistic: In April 2025, Cellistic, a leader in developing cell therapies using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), has introduced the Echo-NK platform to support the large-scale production of allogeneic cell therapies aimed at treating various diseases. The Echo-NK platform features standardized processes for drug product manufacturing, including automated filling, labeling, and cryopreservation, all carried out under compliant and controlled manufacturing protocols.

Indapta Therapeutics, Inc.: In December 2024, Indapta Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotech company focused on advancing next-generation cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disorders, has announced the completion of USD 22.5 million funding round. The new investment will be used to fast-track the clinical development of its unique allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented natural killer cell therapeutics market based on therapy type, source, approaches, indication, and end-use:

.Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oAllogeneic NK Cell Therapy

oAutologous NK Cell Therapy

oCAR-NK Cell Therapy

.Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oPeripheral Blood

oUmbilical Cord Blood

oInduced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)

oNK Cell Lines

.Approaches Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oBispecific Antibodies

oAntibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC)

.Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oCancer

oInfectious Diseases

oAutoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oHospitals & Cancer Treatment Centers

oResearch Institutes & Academic Centers

oBiopharmaceutical & Cell Therapy Companies

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

