Emergency Towing Service In Abbotsford By MSA 24/7 Towing Ltd.: When Every Second Counts
ABBOTSFORD, BC - July 4, 2025 - In high-stress roadside emergencies, every minute counts. That's why MSA 24/7 Towing Ltd. is proud to offer dependable, around-the-clock emergency towing service in Abbotsford, BC. Whether it's a sudden breakdown, a roadside accident, or a vehicle stuck in an unexpected spot, we deliver fast, professional help anywhere, anytime.
With years of experience, our team understands how stressful it is to be stranded. That's why we've built a service that prioritizes speed, safety, and support at every turn. Our trained operators are always ready to respond, fully equipped to handle everything from compact cars to larger vehicles in urgent situations.
More Than a Tow - It's Peace of Mind
When your car breaks down or you're involved in an accident, it's not just about getting towed; it's about knowing help is on the way. That's where our towing service comes in.
"We know emergencies don't wait for business hours," says Gurshan, the owner of MSA 24/7 Towing Ltd. "That's why our phones never go silent. Whether it's the middle of the night or a holiday weekend, our customers can count on us to show up fast and treat their situation with care."
Reliable Emergency Towing Service in Abbotsford, Built for Real-World Needs
We have designed our towing service around the real needs of local drivers, from rural roads and city streets to highways and construction zones.
Our service offerings include:
1. 24/7 Emergency Towing
No matter the time or place, our team is ready to tow your vehicle to safety quickly and professionally.
2. Accident Recovery
We work carefully with first responders and customers after accidents to safely recover vehicles and prevent further damage.
3. Roadside Assistance
From dead batteries and flat tires to lockouts, we handle the small issues that stop your journey short.
4. Fast Dispatch Across Abbotsford & Beyond
Our dispatch system ensures rapid response times across Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, and surrounding areas, so help is never far away.
Trusted by Locals, Backed by Experience
We are not just about speed; it's trust that sets us apart. With a reputation built on professionalism and genuine care, our team is committed to making tough situations easier for Abbotsford residents. Each driver is trained, certified, and focused on getting the job done right, safely and respectfully.
"A tow truck showing up on the scene fast is one thing. But to know it is a person who is skilled and understands what they are doing. That makes the difference," adds Gurshan.
About MSA 24/7 Towing Ltd.
MSA 24/7 Towing Ltd. is a locally owned towing company providing reliable roadside and emergency towing services in Abbotsford, BC. With around-the-clock availability, a fleet of well-equipped trucks, and a team of trained professionals, we are always ready to help when drivers need it most.
We proudly serve Chilliwack, Aldergrove. Surrey, Vancouver, Mission, Burnaby, Langley, Maple Ridge, Hope, and nearby areas.
Contact Us - Your First Call in a Roadside Emergency
For fast, friendly, and dependable emergency towing, call us at 604-870-8697 and save our number now- you never know when you'll need us.
Learn more about us and our services by visiting our site.
