Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. National Air And Space Museum Displays Flight History Under One Roof


2025-07-04 08:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Ahmad Al-Mazyad
WASHINGTON, July 4 (KUNA) -- As a renowned and attractive museum in Washington D.C., the U.S. National Air and Space Museum highlights the history of flight and evolution of space industry under one roof.
The museum, which plays a vital role in inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and pilots, abounds in a collection of aviation artifacts, aircraft and spacecraft by means of recounting the evolution of this industry throughout history, together with human willingness to innovate and push boundaries.
The facility provides visitors with the opportunity to see famous aircraft such as White Flyer, which was made in 1902, and Spirit of St. Louis, which flew in 1927. (end)
