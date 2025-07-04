Ranbir Kapoor & Yash's 'Ramayana' Set To Take Over New York's Times Square

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer "Ramayana" is off to a great start. Following the release of the film's initial glimpse in nine Indian cities on Thursday, the much-anticipated mythological drama is all set to take over New York's iconic Times Square.

The initial glimpse of "Ramayana" will be lighting up Times Square on Thursday.

Yesterday, the preview of the drama was rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi simultaneously.

The much-hyped flick has been backed by Namit Malhotra - eight times Oscar winner known for her work in acclaimed movies such as "Dune", "Oppenheimer", and "Interstellar".

The technical crew of "Ramayana" has some big names on board including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary known for "Avengers", and "Planet of the Apes".

The project will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, "Ramayana" has been backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Expressing his views about the magnum opus, Tiwari said,“'Ramayana' is a story we've all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul - and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it's both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life. . It's a tale that has endured across millennia because it speaks to something deep and eternal within us. We are not simply making a film. We are offering a vision - one rooted in reverence, shaped by excellence, and made to transcend borders”.

Part one of the two-part series will be out during Diwali 2026, whereas Part two is expected to be released on Diwali 2027.