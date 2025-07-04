Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JETRO To Cooperate With Japan Desk In Lviv To Support Japanese Businesses In Ukraine

2025-07-04 07:07:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by JETRO in response to an inquiry from Ukrinform.

As noted by the organization, Japan Desk is not an office under the authority of JETRO but is being established by Lviv City Council. Nevertheless, JETRO will cooperate with Japan Desk to support Japanese businesses in Lviv.

According to JETRO, a survey conducted among about 700 Japanese companies operating in Europe showed that around half of them were interested in supporting Ukraine's recovery efforts.

JETRO noted a“high level of interest” from Japanese companies in establishing cooperation in different areas, namely agriculture as Ukraine's key sector, as well as infrastructure, IT, logistics, healthcare, etc.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced the opening of Japan Desk in Lviv, a platform that will serve as a permanent entry point for Japanese investments. The opening ceremony, scheduled for July 7, 2025, will be attended by a delegation of 11 Japanese companies that are willing to establish cooperation with Lviv entrepreneurs.

As mentioned by JETRO's press service , on July 3-8, 2025, the representatives of Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, JETRO and Japanese companies will visit Kyiv and Lviv. During this visit, they will meet with Ukrainian government officials and businessmen to exchange views on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

A reminder that a representative office of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) opened in Kyiv in October 2024.

Photo: JETRO

