Children's Philharmonic Holds Auditions To Discover New Talents

An audition took place at the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic to select emerging talents across various art disciplines, Azernews reports.

The primary goal of the selection was to identify new soloists.

Approximately one hundred children and teenagers aged 5 to 16 from different music and arts schools across the capital participated in the event.

The jury, composed of the Philharmonic director, international competition laureate and pianist Saida Taghizade, People's Artist, Professor Aghaverdi Pashayev, People's Artist, Professor Gulnaz Ismayilova, pianist and Honoured Educator Kamilla Amirova, conductor Javid Taghizade, and choral conductor and PhD candidate in arts studies Leila Muradzada, evaluated each performance with warmth and professionalism.

They offered valuable advice aimed at enhancing skills and unlocking the participants' potential.

Following the two-day selection process, it is planned that the participants will begin training with the start of the new academic year.

The Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic is a centre for education and amateur performance for children in various fields of the arts.

The Children's Philharmonic was established by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic on September 2, 1991, and was officially approved by the order of the Ministry of Culture of the Azerbaijan Republic on October 18, 1991.

The Philharmonic operates two main orchestras- the Children's Symphony Orchestra and the Children's Folk Instruments Orchestra as well as several other ensembles, including a dance troupe created in 1991, a theatrical studio, a children's choir, the chamber ensemble "Shams," a wind ensemble, an art studio, and others.

Every year, more than 500 children aged 4 to 18 receive education and participate in various art activities at the Philharmonic.

Some of them perform on concert stages around the world and become laureates of international festivals and competitions.

Since April 2025, the director of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic has been pianist and international competition laureate Saida Taghizade.