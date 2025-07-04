Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ecuador's Oil Exports Stop After Pipeline Shutdowns Threaten Economy


2025-07-04 07:00:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's government has stopped all oil exports after heavy Amazon rains forced the shutdown of its two main pipelines. Officials from Petroecuador and the Hydrocarbons Regulation and Control Agency confirmed the emergency.

The SOTE pipeline, which can carry up to 360,000 barrels of oil daily, was closed after floods and landslides in Napo province threatened its safety. The OCP pipeline, which can move 450,000 barrels per day, was also shut down due to river erosion.

With both pipelines out, Ecuador lost 114,900 barrels of oil production in just two days at the start of July. The country produces about 475,000 barrels of oil a day and exports about 70 to 75 percent of it.

Oil exports brought Ecuador about $8.6 billion last year, funding a large part of the national budget. The shutdown forced the government to close several Amazon oil wells because there was no way to move the oil.

Many Ecuadorians work in oil, and pipeline problems put their jobs and community incomes at risk. The Amazon region, where the pipelines run, is prone to natural disasters like landslides and floods.



These have caused spills and pollution before, harming rivers and local people. Ecuador's oil industry is vital for the country's finances. Any long halt in exports could hurt government services and the wider economy.

While Ecuador is a small oil producer globally, sudden stops in its supply can affect buyers in North America and Asia. The Amazon 's fragile environment also faces extra risks from oil spills.

Ecuador's situation shows how quickly a country that relies on one main export can face trouble when natural disasters hit. The story highlights the need to protect both the economy and the environment when managing energy resources.

