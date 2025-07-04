Parole-Jumper Rapist's Bid To Sell House And Flee Delhi Foiled, Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) A rape convict who jumped parole in March while serving a 10-year sentence was arrested from Moti Nagar just before he was planning to sell his property and relocate to another city to avoid further incarceration, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said Aditya Kumar, 34, was arrested after investigators maintained a watch for 14 hours on a building in Ramesh Nagar colony on suspicion of his presence there.

The parole jumper, a Class 12 pass-out, was working in a private company when he raped a woman in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on January 23, 2015, an offence for which he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in January 2024, the police said.

Kumar, a resident of Basai Darapur, Ramesh Nagar, was serving the jail term in Mandoli Jail when he sought interim bail on medical grounds on March 6 this year, the police said.

While granting him interim bail, a court directed him to surrender before Central Jail No.11 at Mandoli in East Delhi on May 5 after his treatment.

However, he failed to surrender and fled, violating court orders, the police said.

Based on specific input developed by Head Constable Amit, it was learnt that the absconder was hiding in the Ramesh Nagar–Moti Nagar area, the DCP said.

A police team conducted surveillance at multiple suspected hideouts and made discreet inquiries about his associates and movements to narrow down on his hideout, he said.

"After nearly 12–14 hours of watch, the team zeroed in on a building near B-Block, Ramesh Nagar. A raid was conducted and Aditya Kumar was apprehended from the first floor of the building," said DCP Gautam.

In a separate case, another desperate criminal involved in eight cases, including murder, was arrested from Adarsh Nagar by the Crime Branch after he was declared an absconder/PO in a robbery case registered at Police Station Mahendra Park.

"Pankaj alias Pankha has been evading arrest since 2020," said DCP Gautam.

The 37-year-old unlettered accused lived with his wife and children in North Delhi Jahangirpuri, the police said.

His criminal history shows involvement in multiple heinous offences including murder, armed robbery, arms possession, and theft, the police said.