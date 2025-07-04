Spain Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Grow By 3.2% This Year, Supported By A Rise In FDI, An Easing Of Inflation Rates, And Rising Building Permits Issued - Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Spanish construction industry is projected to grow by 3.2% in real terms by 2025, fueled by a rise in FDI, reduced inflation, and increased building permits. The sector is set to grow by 3.1% annually from 2026 to 2029, supported by renewable energy and infrastructure investments under Spain's Recovery Plan.

The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spanish construction industry is expected to grow in real terms by 3.2% in 2025, supported by a rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), an easing of inflation rates, and rising building permits issued, coupled with an increase in business confidence.

According to the Spanish Directorate General for Trade and Investment, FDI in the country grew by 22% in 2024, totaling EUR40.1 billion ($43.6 billion). According to Eurostat, the construction industry's value-add grew by 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 3.9% in Q4 and 0.3% in Q3 2024. In February 2025, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities announced EUR240 million ($261.5 million) to promote the development of innovative and sustainable projects.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Spain is expected to register an average annual growth of 3.1% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the construction of renewable energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects, coupled with investment under Spain's Recovery and Resilience Plan. This plan was updated in January 2025, and now valued at EUR163 billion ($173.3 billion), including EUR80 billion ($85.1 billion) in grants and EUR83 billion ($88.3 billion) in loans.

The plan allocates EUR67 billion ($71.3 billion) for green transition projects. The plan seeks to make Spain greener, more digital, and socially inclusive by 2026. In December 2024, Spain submitted its fifth extended payment request over EUR25 billion ($26.6 billion) in grants and loans, representing around 15% of its total Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan (RTRP) funds, covering 84 milestones and objectives.

The country also aims to increase the share of renewable electricity to 81% of its total energy mix by 2030, up from 60% in 2024, which will further support the growth of Spain's construction industry over the forecast period

